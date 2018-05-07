Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 2:03 pm

Malin Akerman & Jordana Brewster Support Open Hearts Foundation's Young Hearts Spring Gala!

Malin Akerman & Jordana Brewster Support Open Hearts Foundation's Young Hearts Spring Gala!

Malin Akerman is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at The Open Hearts Foundation’s 2018 Young Hearts Spring Gala honoring Alliance of Moms and Shelift on Sunday (May 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The 39-year-old Rampage star was joined by Jordana Brewster, pregnant Ali Fedotowsky, and hosts Jane Seymour and Katie Flynn at the event set to engage the younger generation and inspire future philanthropists.

Ali is due to give birth to a baby boy this month. Ali and her husband Kevin Manno revealed the happy news back in February, they already have a 19-month-old daughter, named Molly.


Credit: Drew Altizer; Photos: WENN
