'Mamma Mia' Sequel Poster Features the Entire Star-Studded Cast!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 2:00 pm

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the hit film, has debuted a brand new poster featuring the full cast!

On the poster, you can see Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie, Christine Baranski as Tanya, Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, Dominic Cooper as Sky, and Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth as Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

In addition, Lily James, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Jeremy Irvine, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Andy Garcia and Cher are new to the cast in roles that go back and forth in time to show how the relationships between characters were forged.

Look out for the movie, in theaters on July 20!
