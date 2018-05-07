Melissa Benoist to Make Broadway Debut in 'Beautiful'
Melissa Benoist is going to be making her Broadway debut in Beautiful The Carole King Musical!
“The stage has always felt like home to me and the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented Beautiful family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest. Carole’s music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night,” Melissa said in a statement (via Broadway World).
Melissa, who stars on The CW’s Supergirl, will debut on June 7 and will continue in the show until August 4. Be sure to check it out!