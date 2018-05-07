Melissa Benoist to Make Broadway Debut in 'Beautiful'

Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:15 am

Melissa Benoist is going to be making her Broadway debut in Beautiful The Carole King Musical!

“The stage has always felt like home to me and the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented Beautiful family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest. Carole’s music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night,” Melissa said in a statement (via Broadway World).

Melissa, who stars on The CW’s Supergirl, will debut on June 7 and will continue in the show until August 4. Be sure to check it out!
