Met Gala 2018 Celebrity Guest List - See Who's Attending Fashion's Biggest Night!
The 2018 Met Gala is kicking off in just a few hours and the guest list is slowly being revealed!
Some stars have been publicly talking about attending the Met Gala for weeks leading up to the event. Others remain tight-lipped about their attendance until walking the red carpet!
In addition, Vogue and Anna Wintour do not release the official guest list at any point leading up to the event.
Hosts
Rihanna
Amal Clooney
Donatella Versace
Anna Wintour
The following celebrities have confirmed they’re attending via their social media:
Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid
Bella Hadid
Olivia Munn
Nick Jonas
Shailene Woodley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Lena Dunham
Karlie Kloss
Katy Perry
Cynthia Erivo
Kate Bosworth
**We’ll be updating this list as more names come in
Celebrities Wearing Prabal Gurung
Ashley Graham
Deepika Padukone
Diane Kruger
Eiza Gonzalez
Gabrielle Union
Hailee Steinfeld
Hikari Mori
Ming Xi
Prabal Gurung
Toshikazu Tajima
Celebrities Wearing Tommy Hilfiger
Lewis Hamilton
Shawn Mendes
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Ruby Rose
Hailey Baldwin
Winnie Harlow
Joan Smalls
Celebrities Wearing Tory Burch
Sasha Lane
Model Fei Fei Sun
French Model Jeanne Damas