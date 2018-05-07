Met Gala 2018 Celebrity Guest List - See Who's Attending Fashion's Biggest Night!

The 2018 Met Gala is kicking off in just a few hours and the guest list is slowly being revealed!

Some stars have been publicly talking about attending the Met Gala for weeks leading up to the event. Others remain tight-lipped about their attendance until walking the red carpet!

In addition, Vogue and Anna Wintour do not release the official guest list at any point leading up to the event.

Stick with Just Jared all day and night for the best red carpet coverage of tonight’s Met Gala!

Click inside to see who’s confirmed to be attending the Met Gala…

Hosts

Rihanna

Amal Clooney

Donatella Versace

Anna Wintour

The following celebrities have confirmed they’re attending via their social media:

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid

Olivia Munn

Nick Jonas

Shailene Woodley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Lena Dunham

Karlie Kloss

Katy Perry

Cynthia Erivo

Kate Bosworth

**We’ll be updating this list as more names come in

Celebrities Wearing Prabal Gurung

Ashley Graham

Deepika Padukone

Diane Kruger

Eiza Gonzalez

Gabrielle Union

Hailee Steinfeld

Hikari Mori

Ming Xi

Prabal Gurung

Toshikazu Tajima

Celebrities Wearing Tommy Hilfiger

Lewis Hamilton

Shawn Mendes

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Ruby Rose

Hailey Baldwin

Winnie Harlow

Joan Smalls

Celebrities Wearing Tory Burch

Sasha Lane

Model Fei Fei Sun

French Model Jeanne Damas