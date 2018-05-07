Top Stories
Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 3:30 pm

Met Gala 2018 Live Stream - How to Watch the Red Carpet

Met Gala 2018 Live Stream - How to Watch the Red Carpet

The 2018 Met Gala red carpet is kicking off shortly, and there’s a ton of celebrities expected to be in attendance this year.

In past years, Vogue has released snippets of the red carpet on their Facebook page. This year, they’re switching things up a bit!

Be sure to check out @voguemagazine on Instagram, as they’ll be live streaming the red carpet as celebrities arrive in style.

The brand will also be posting on the Vogue Snapchat My Stories to keep fans posted on a second social media platform!
