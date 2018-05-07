Met Gala's New Age Restriction Affects These 10 Big Stars!

The 2018 Met Gala is tonight, and we’ve learned that there’s apparently a new age restriction in place and it’s affecting the guest list!

Unfortunately, some of the biggest stars under the age of 18 are not invited because “it’s not an appropriate event for people under 18,” a source told THR.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 of the biggest young stars who won’t be allowed at the Met Gala this year due to their age.

Click through the slideshow to see who will not be at the Met Gala this year…