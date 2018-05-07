Top Stories
Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 3:08 pm

Met Gala's New Age Restriction Affects These 10 Big Stars!

Met Gala's New Age Restriction Affects These 10 Big Stars!

The 2018 Met Gala is tonight, and we’ve learned that there’s apparently a new age restriction in place and it’s affecting the guest list!

Unfortunately, some of the biggest stars under the age of 18 are not invited because “it’s not an appropriate event for people under 18,” a source told THR.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 of the biggest young stars who won’t be allowed at the Met Gala this year due to their age.

Click through the slideshow to see who will not be at the Met Gala this year…
  • lulubelle

    Good. They are all children and don’t belong there. I don’t know who most of them even are.

  • greppinwolf

    Probably because of all the drug abuse in the bathrooms documented at the last one. Not to mention the underage drinking. Pretty sure NYC came down on them.