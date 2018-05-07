Michelle Williams Dazzles in Louis Vuitton at Met Gala 2018

Michelle Williams shines on the staircase as she arrives at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress looked glam in a silver, glittering gown with black-studded sleeves as she stepped out for the event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Cartier jewelry.