Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:25 pm

Migos Match in Colorful Versace Suits & Major Bling at Met Gala 2018

Migos is in the house at the 2018 Met Gala!

The hip hop trio – aka rappers Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff – teamed up for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

They donned sequin suit jackets in bold colors, pairing them with black pants, sunglasses, and lots of dazzling jewelry.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

If you missed it, check out Offset‘s pregnant fiancee Cardi B‘s 2018 Met Gala look.

FYI: Migos is wearing Versace.
Photos: Getty
