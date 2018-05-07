Miley Cyrus & Paris Jackson Coordinate Their Met Gala Style!

Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus sandwich in designer Stella McCartney on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The longtime friends wore gowns designed by the famous designer. Something that they all have in common is that they are all the daughters of musicians!

FYI: Miley is wearing a Stella McCartney black silk satin halter backless gown with gold chain detail. She also wore custom Sydney Evan jewelry. Paris is wearing a Stella McCartney sienna pleated silk tulle gown, a New York Vintage diamond headpiece, diamond stud earrings, and a Stephen Russell gold cuff. Stella is wearing a a Stella McCartney emerald green silk jacquard strapless dress with double tiered sleeve, a black satin clutch, and Fred Leighton earrings.