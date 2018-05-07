Mindy Kaling Is A Queen At The Met Gala 2018!

Mindy Kaling is a queen at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 38-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a crown and stunning white dress while stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mindy Kaling

“‘You can be the king but watch the queen conquer.’ 👑👑👑” Mindy captioned a photo of her outfit on Instagram.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Mindy is wearing Vassilis Zoulias dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Pericles Kondylatos crown.