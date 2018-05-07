Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:52 pm

Mindy Kaling Is A Queen At The Met Gala 2018!

Mindy Kaling is a queen at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 38-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a crown and stunning white dress while stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

“‘You can be the king but watch the queen conquer.’ 👑👑👑” Mindy captioned a photo of her outfit on Instagram.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Mindy is wearing Vassilis Zoulias dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Pericles Kondylatos crown.

