Nicki Minaj Announces New Album Title & Release Date at Met Gala 2018!

Nicki Minaj shows off some skin on the carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 35-year-old rapper showed off some major cleavage in a red and black gown with a dramatic jacket and train along with a black-cross headpiece/necklace.

While arriving at the event, Nicki dropped some major news about her upcoming fourth studio album!

Her new album will be titled Queen and will be released on June 15!

FYI: Nicki is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

