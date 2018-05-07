Olivia Munn Is a Golden Goddess at Met Gala 2018

Olivia Munn has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala!

The 37-year-old actress was among one of the earlier arrivals for the annual star studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a H&M Conscious Collection dress, Michael Schmidt headpiece, Christian Louboutin shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.