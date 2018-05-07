Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:17 pm

Olivia Munn Is a Golden Goddess at Met Gala 2018

Olivia Munn Is a Golden Goddess at Met Gala 2018

Olivia Munn has arrived to the 2018 Met Gala!

The 37-year-old actress was among one of the earlier arrivals for the annual star studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a H&M Conscious Collection dress, Michael Schmidt headpiece, Christian Louboutin shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia munn met gala 2018 red carpet 01
olivia munn met gala 2018 red carpet 02
olivia munn met gala 2018 red carpet 03
olivia munn met gala 2018 red carpet 04
olivia munn met gala 2018 red carpet 05
olivia munn met gala 2018 red carpet 06
olivia munn met gala 2018 red carpet 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Met Gala, Olivia Munn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr