2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:01 pm

Pregnant Cardi B Looks Heavenly at Met Gala 2018!

Cardi B looks beautiful at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The pregnant “Bodak Yellow” rapper was accompanied by designer Jeremy Scott on the red carpet.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Moschino outfit.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Photos: Getty Images
