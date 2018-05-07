Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Skips Met Gala 2018, Tweets Hilarious Beauty Tips from Home!

Chrissy Teigen might be too pregnant to attend the 2018 Met Gala, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t partying her night away!

The 32-year-old model/cookbook author took to Instagram on Monday night (May 7) to reveal what she’s up to at home in Los Angeles instead of attending the big fashion event in New York City.

“Waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!” Chrissy captioned the below photo of herself lounging on the couch with her baby bump out while watching Vanderpump Rules.

Chrissy then went on to share how she got “glam” for the big night.

“This year’s #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!! First I shampooed my #hair yesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body,” Chrissy wrote along with a couple shots of her messy bun.

Chrissy and husband John Legend will be welcoming their second child – a boy – early next month.

Can’t wait to see you at the event next year, Chrissy!