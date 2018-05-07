Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:29 pm

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Skips Met Gala 2018, Tweets Hilarious Beauty Tips from Home!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Skips Met Gala 2018, Tweets Hilarious Beauty Tips from Home!

Chrissy Teigen might be too pregnant to attend the 2018 Met Gala, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t partying her night away!

The 32-year-old model/cookbook author took to Instagram on Monday night (May 7) to reveal what she’s up to at home in Los Angeles instead of attending the big fashion event in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

“Waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!” Chrissy captioned the below photo of herself lounging on the couch with her baby bump out while watching Vanderpump Rules.

Chrissy then went on to share how she got “glam” for the big night.

“This year’s #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!! I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!! First I shampooed my #hair yesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body,” Chrissy wrote along with a couple shots of her messy bun.

Chrissy and husband John Legend will be welcoming their second child – a boy – early next month.

Can’t wait to see you at the event next year, Chrissy!
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen skips met gala 2018 tweets hilarious beauty tips from home 01
chrissy teigen skips met gala 2018 tweets hilarious beauty tips from home 02
chrissy teigen skips met gala 2018 tweets hilarious beauty tips from home 03
chrissy teigen skips met gala 2018 tweets hilarious beauty tips from home 04
chrissy teigen skips met gala 2018 tweets hilarious beauty tips from home 05
chrissy teigen skips met gala 2018 tweets hilarious beauty tips from home 06
chrissy teigen skips met gala 2018 tweets hilarious beauty tips from home 07

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Chrissy Teigen, Met Gala, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr