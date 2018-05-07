Pregnant Kate Hudson & Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Go on a Sunday Lunch Date Together!

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are enjoying a meal together!

The actress and her boyfriend were seen leaving A Votre Santé after lunch on Sunday (May 6) in Brentwood, Calif.

Kate looked summery in her ensemble, displaying her baby bump in a yellow dress and beige flats, along with a denim jacket.

They made the exciting announcement of Kate‘s pregnancy in early April with a fun gender reveal video. This will be the couple’s first child together.