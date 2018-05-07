Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 5:11 pm

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Checks Out Show House in NYC with Boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer

Queer Eye chef Antoni Porowski poses for a photo with his boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer while attending the opening night reception for the 46th Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House last week in New York City.

22 of the nation’s most acclaimed interior designers and architects worked together to curate the exhibit, which is open seven days a week through May 31.

Jonah Hill also attended the reception and he met up with interior designer Sasha Bikoff.

For the next month, an estimated 15,000 people are expected to tour the completed Show House, which serves as the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s premiere fundraiser.
Photos: BFA
Posted to: Antoni Porowski, Joey Krietemeyer, Jonah Hill

