Rihanna Channels the Pope at Met Gala 2018

Rihanna is giving off major Pope vibes at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 30-year-old entertainer wore a headpiece that is similar to those worn by the leader of the Catholic Church while posing for pics at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City. The look seems right on par with the night’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The event this evening is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Maison Margiela.