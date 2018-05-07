Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:30 pm

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Make Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala 2018

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Make Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala 2018

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart pose together at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 25- and 23-year-old actors have never confirmed their off-screen relationship, however, the event marks their debut as a couple.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cole Sprouse

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Cole wore Thom Browne. Lili wore a custom H&M dress and Featherstone Fine Jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 01
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 02
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 03
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 04
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 05
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 06
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 07
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 08
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 09
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 10
cole sprouse lili reinhart debut met gala 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr