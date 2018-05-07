Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Make Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala 2018

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart pose together at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 25- and 23-year-old actors have never confirmed their off-screen relationship, however, the event marks their debut as a couple.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Cole wore Thom Browne. Lili wore a custom H&M dress and Featherstone Fine Jewelry.