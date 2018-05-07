Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson & the Original 'Avengers' Got Matching Tattoos!

Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson convinced the original Avengers to get matching tattoos!

The cast – including Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth – all got inked with a Avengers logo tat.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo,” Robert told EW.

He added, “It was [Scarlett] Johansson’s idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner, and then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

In addition to the group tattoo, each Avengers actor also contributed to a part of the artist’s tattoo.

“Each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess,” Robert joked.

