2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:14 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Lily Aldridge Share Epic Met Gala Moment in Ralph Lauren!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Lily Aldridge Share Epic Met Gala Moment in Ralph Lauren!

Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walk the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The two models are longtime friends and they chose to wear the same designer!

FYI: Rosie is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection gown and cape with multi-colored Swarovski crystals and a bag and headpiece by the brand. Lily is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection dress with a metallic belt hand-twisted and hand-knotted and finished with Swarovski crystals.

10+ pictures inside of the model BFFs on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
