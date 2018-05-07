Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:55 am
Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Are Still Going Strong
- Ryan Seacrest‘s grueling travel schedule for American Idol doesn’t seem to be getting in the way of his relationship – TMZ
- BTS fans are going to want to see this – Just Jared Jr
- Amal and George Clooney had a date night ahead of the Met Gala – Lainey Gossip
- Find out who is slamming Khloe Kardashian – TooFab
- G-Eazy is apologizing to his fans - MTV
- Is Ryan Reynolds headed to reality TV? – Popsugar
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor
