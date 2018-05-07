Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:10 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker is Queen of Hearts at Met Gala 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker is Queen of Hearts at Met Gala 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen hold hands as they arrive at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress went bold in an ornate gold gown covered in red hearts with a matching crown while the 49-year-old TV personality rocked a coordinating gold jacket over a white blazer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Sarah Jessica is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown and jewelry by Fred Leighton and Jennifer Fisher. Andy‘s cape is by Dolce & Gabbana.

10+ pictures inside of Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 01
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 02
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 03
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 04
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 05
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 06
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 07
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 08
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 09
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 10
sarah jessica parker is a golden goddes at met gala 2018 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Andy Cohen, Met Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr