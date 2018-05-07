Sarah Jessica Parker is Queen of Hearts at Met Gala 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen hold hands as they arrive at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress went bold in an ornate gold gown covered in red hearts with a matching crown while the 49-year-old TV personality rocked a coordinating gold jacket over a white blazer.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Sarah Jessica is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown and jewelry by Fred Leighton and Jennifer Fisher. Andy‘s cape is by Dolce & Gabbana.

