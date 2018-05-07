Sarah Paulson On Media's Attention to her Relationship with Holland Taylor: 'A Funny Dance'

Sarah Paulson and her girlfriend Holland Taylor keep it cool and casual as they go for a nighttime stroll on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress recently opened up about the media’s attention to her relationship with the 75-year-old actress and said it was “a funny dance” for her.

“On one hand, when you’re in a relationship that makes you happy, you would be telling anyone who wanted to know about it. On the other, there’s a sort of… meal of it for people,” Sarah expressed (via InStyle). “That’s not my favorite thing. But I don’t want to spend my life jumping from shadow to shadow.”