Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 3:04 pm

Sarah Paulson On Media's Attention to her Relationship with Holland Taylor: 'A Funny Dance'

Sarah Paulson On Media's Attention to her Relationship with Holland Taylor: 'A Funny Dance'

Sarah Paulson and her girlfriend Holland Taylor keep it cool and casual as they go for a nighttime stroll on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress recently opened up about the media’s attention to her relationship with the 75-year-old actress and said it was “a funny dance” for her.

“On one hand, when you’re in a relationship that makes you happy, you would be telling anyone who wanted to know about it. On the other, there’s a sort of… meal of it for people,” Sarah expressed (via InStyle). “That’s not my favorite thing. But I don’t want to spend my life jumping from shadow to shadow.”
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Holland Taylor, Sarah Paulson

