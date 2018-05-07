Scarlett Johansson's Boyfriend Colin Jost Joins Her at Met Gala 2018!

Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:49 pm

Scarlett Johansson is joined by boyfriend Colin Jost on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The couple has only been photographed at events a couple times and they made their red carpet debut a couple weeks ago at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere.

Colin is preparing to host the Emmys later this year alongside his SNL Weekend Update co-host Michael Che.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Scarlett is wearing a Marchesa dress, marking the first time that a celeb has worn the brand since the Harvey Weinstein scandal. His ex-wife Georgina Chapman is the co-designer of the brand.
