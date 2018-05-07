Selena Gomez Enjoys a Night Out Ahead of the Met Gala

Selena Gomez steps out for a casual night on the town on Sunday evening (May 6) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer reportedly visited a spa that night in preparation for the 2018 Met Gala, where she is expected to hit the red carpet. We can’t wait to see what she wears!

Earlier in the day, Selena caught a matinee performance of the off-Broadway play Harry Clarke and she was joined by a whole bunch of celebs.