Selena Gomez Looks Heavenly in Sheer Gown at Met Gala 2018

Selena Gomez makes an angelic return to the 2018 Met Gala.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

She donned a fluttery sheer cream gown with a long train, completing her look with a matching cream bag, glittery gold eyeshadow, a silver cross necklace, more elegant jewels, and a curly hairdo.

Selena’s favorite quote from scripture, “A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised,” is embossed in her handwriting on both her purse and a ribbon on her gown.

Selena, who is a face of Coach, posed with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.

Last year, Selena and now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd made their red carpet debut.

FYI: Selena is wearing custom Coach and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.