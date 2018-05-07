Shailene Woodley Stuns in Silver at Met Gala 2018

Shailene Woodley wows in an all-custom look from Ralph Lauren at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 26-year-old Big Little Liesactress’s look – a metallic leather mini dress with hand embroidered cross and stud detailing – took 12 artisans, over 50 hours to make.

Shailene completed her look with custom over-the-knee boots and evening bag.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.