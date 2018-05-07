Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:20 am
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Pack on PDA at the Carnival!
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had a blast at a carnival over the weekend!
The 31-year-old actor and 24-year-old actress rode some rides together at a fair on Sunday (May 6) in Encino, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf
At one point, Shia planted a big smooch on his longtime love! Check out all the photos in the gallery.
If you missed it, Shia recently did a tell-all interview with Esquire after his recent arrests. Be sure to check it out if you missed it.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf
Sponsored Links by ZergNet