Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Pack on PDA at the Carnival!

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had a blast at a carnival over the weekend!

The 31-year-old actor and 24-year-old actress rode some rides together at a fair on Sunday (May 6) in Encino, Calif.

At one point, Shia planted a big smooch on his longtime love! Check out all the photos in the gallery.

