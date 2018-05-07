Top Stories
Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

See the Top 5 Contestants on 'American Idol'!

See the Top 5 Contestants on 'American Idol'!

It Looks Like Kim Kardashian Is Going to Be Announcing a Big New Business Venture...

It Looks Like Kim Kardashian Is Going to Be Announcing a Big New Business Venture...

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:20 am

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Pack on PDA at the Carnival!

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Pack on PDA at the Carnival!

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had a blast at a carnival over the weekend!

The 31-year-old actor and 24-year-old actress rode some rides together at a fair on Sunday (May 6) in Encino, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf

At one point, Shia planted a big smooch on his longtime love! Check out all the photos in the gallery.

If you missed it, Shia recently did a tell-all interview with Esquire after his recent arrests. Be sure to check it out if you missed it.
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 01
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 01
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 02
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 02
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 03
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 03
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 04
shia labeouf mia goth date encino fair 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr