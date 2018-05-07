Solange Knowles' Twitter Followers Chose Her Met Gala Dress!

Solange Knowles makes a fashion statement on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old singer let her Twitter followers decided her outfit earlier in the day!

Solange posted a poll on her Twitter with five looks and said, “dead ass about to let y’all pick my met gala look cuz i can’t handle the anxiety rn… which saint shall I draw energy from and pull up to the function as?”

She ended up going for a dress from Iris van Herpen‘s Fall 2012 Couture collection. She also wore a black du-rag with a crown on her head. Her look was a contemporary interpretation of her inspiration the Black Madonna and Saint Heron.

Solange also carried a bottle of water in a handmade accessory!

FYI: Solange is wearing an Iris van Herpen dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and shoes and bag by Brother Vellies.