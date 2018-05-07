Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:33 am

Tina Fey, Zachary Quinto & More Help Honor Off-Broadway at Lucille Lortel Awards 2018!

Tina Fey happily strikes a poses backstage while attending the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards held on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 47-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Laura Benanti, Billy Crudup, Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Urie, Condola Rashad, Andy Karl, Harry Hadden-Paton, Lauren Ambrose, Marg Helgenberger, Mean Girls’ Erika Henningsen and Ashley Park, Kirstin Maldonado, Denise Gough, Paul Alexander Nolan, Carol Kane and Marilu Henner.

The ceremony celebrated the best of the 2017–2018 Off-Broadway season.

Among the night’s big winners were the musical KPOP, which took home three awards including Outstanding Musical, and School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play and the Pulitzer-winning Cost of Living, which earned two wins each, including a tie for Outstanding Play.

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Markarian gown.
Credit: Jemal Countess, Monica Schipper, Joseph Marzullo; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Andrew Rannells, Andy Karl, Ashley Park, Billy Crudup, Carol Kane, Condola Rashad, Denise Gough, Erika Henningsen, Harry Hadden-Paton, Katrina Lenk, Kirstin Maldonado, Laura Benanti, lauren ambrose, Marg Helgenberger, Marilu Henner, Michael Urie, Paul Alexander Nolan, Tina Fey, Tony Shalhoub, Zachary Quinto

