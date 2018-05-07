Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:25 pm

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Share a Kiss at Met Gala 2018!

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Share a Kiss at Met Gala 2018!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shared a kiss on the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The couple looked so chic while stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

Ahead of the event, Gisele took to her Instagram to share the details of her eco-friendly dress.

“Ready to go! Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard,” Gisele wrote.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Gisele is wearing a Versace dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 01
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 02
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 03
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 04
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 05
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 06
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 07
tom brady gisele bundchen 2018 met gala red carpet 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr