Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Share a Kiss at Met Gala 2018!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shared a kiss on the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The couple looked so chic while stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

Ahead of the event, Gisele took to her Instagram to share the details of her eco-friendly dress.

“Ready to go! Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard,” Gisele wrote.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Gisele is wearing a Versace dress.