2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:27 pm

Uma Thurman Dazzles in White at Met Gala 2018

Uma Thurman steps out looking glam as she arrives at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress showed off her glamorous side in a white gown while accessorizing with multi-colored diamond crosses on her necklace.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Uma is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Giampiero Bodino jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik heels.
