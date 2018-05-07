Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars?' Week Two Spoilers for Athletes Season!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars!

The second week of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes ended with the elimination of two more of their contestants.



The 26th season of the hit ABC dancing competition series is having a short four-week season this year and several contestants will be sent home each week before crowning a winner on May 21.

America voted live during the show and the votes were added to the judges scores to determine who was sent home.

Arike Ogunbowale

College basketball player Arike Ogunbowale paired with Gleb Savchenko

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Hall of Fame NBA basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar paired with Lindsay Arnold