Yara Shahidi Wears Floral Hat With Her Chanel Look at Met Gala 2018
Yara Shahidi steps out in the chicest look for the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
The 18-year-old grown-ish actress wore head-to-toe Chanel for her first Met Gala.
Yara‘s dress was a pink and grey silk tulle number embroidered with pearls and sequins from Chanel‘s Spring-Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection, a Chanel bag, Chanel fine jewelry and makeup.
This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.