Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:59 pm

Zendaya Wows in Gray Versace Look at Met Gala 2018

Zendaya Wows in Gray Versace Look at Met Gala 2018

Zendaya left us completely speechless with her stunning look at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress wore a chainmail-like, gunmetal colored Versace look for the night.

Zendaya completed her stunning ensemble with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
