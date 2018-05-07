Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:30 pm

Zoe Kravitz Looks Seductive & Chic at Met Gala 2018!

Zoe Kravitz looks fashionable on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The Big Little Lies actress showed off plenty of skin in the sexy ensemble.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Saint Laurent dress and shoes, a Guiseppe Zanotti bag and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Photos: Getty Images
