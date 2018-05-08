Alexander Skarsgard Cuts a Dapper Figure at Met Gala 2018
Alexander Skarsgard suits up for the 2018 Met Gala.
The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actor looked sharp at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
He paired his black and white tux with a green and silver pin.
Last, year Alexander attended the event with his possibly on-again girlfriend Alexa Chung. Check out their looks here.
FYI: Alexander is wearing a Brioni tux, Tod’s shoes, a Chanel watch, and David Yurman cufflinks.