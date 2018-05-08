Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 3:27 am

Alexander Skarsgard Cuts a Dapper Figure at Met Gala 2018

Alexander Skarsgard Cuts a Dapper Figure at Met Gala 2018

Alexander Skarsgard suits up for the 2018 Met Gala.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actor looked sharp at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexander Skarsgard

He paired his black and white tux with a green and silver pin.

Last, year Alexander attended the event with his possibly on-again girlfriend Alexa Chung. Check out their looks here.

FYI: Alexander is wearing a Brioni tux, Tod’s shoes, a Chanel watch, and David Yurman cufflinks.
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard cuts a dapper figure at met gala 2018 01
alexander skarsgard cuts a dapper figure at met gala 2018 02
alexander skarsgard cuts a dapper figure at met gala 2018 03
alexander skarsgard cuts a dapper figure at met gala 2018 04
alexander skarsgard cuts a dapper figure at met gala 2018 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Alexander Skarsgard, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr
  • Skyler

    Why mention who he attended with last year? He didn’t even attend with her last year. He went by HIMSELF. This year he attended with his friend Da Da and no word about him is mentioned. *eyeroll*