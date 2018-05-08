Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 11:24 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Jets Out of NYC After Met Gala 2018

Alexander Skarsgard Jets Out of NYC After Met Gala 2018

Alexander Skarsgard makes his way through luggage claim at JFK Airport on Tuesday afternoon (May 8) in New York City.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actor showed off his super buff biceps in a black T-shirt as he headed towards his flight back to Los Angeles.

The night before, Alex suited up to attend the 2018 Met Gala alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

While he was at one of the after parties, Alex was spotted hanging out with one of his famous ex-girlfriends!
