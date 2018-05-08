Amal Clooney Changes Into Red Sequined Gown for Met Gala 2018 After Party with George Clooney!

Amal Clooney rocked not one, but two outfits on Monday night (May 7)!

The 40-year-old international human rights lawyer slipped into a sparkling red mosaic gown as she partied the night away with her husband George, 57, at the 2018 Met Gala After Party in New York City.

George remained in his black suit all night as he proudly walked around with Amal by his side.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and was hosted by Amal herself alongside Rihanna, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.