Tue, 08 May 2018 at 9:50 pm
Amy Poehler's 'I Feel Bad' Picked Up By NBC!
Amy Poehler‘s new show I Feel Bad was just picked up by NBC!
The 46-year-old actress is set to executive produce the series while Sarayu Blue will star in the show.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Poehler
I Feel Bad will follow Emet, a mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter, who may not be perfect but is figuring it all out like everyone else.
NBC also announced that they picked up Abby’s, a comedy series set in a backyard bar in San Diego.
The show will star Natalie Morales as well as Neil Flynn.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Amy Poehler, Sarayu Blue
Sponsored Links by ZergNet