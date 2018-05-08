Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 9:50 pm

Amy Poehler's 'I Feel Bad' Picked Up By NBC!

Amy Poehler‘s new show I Feel Bad was just picked up by NBC!

The 46-year-old actress is set to executive produce the series while Sarayu Blue will star in the show.

I Feel Bad will follow Emet, a mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter, who may not be perfect but is figuring it all out like everyone else.

NBC also announced that they picked up Abby’s, a comedy series set in a backyard bar in San Diego.

The show will star Natalie Morales as well as Neil Flynn.
