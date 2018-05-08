Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:34 am

Andrew Garfield Looks Sharp at Met Gala 2018!

Andrew Garfield Looks Sharp at Met Gala 2018!

Andrew Garfield looked so handsome while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 34-year-old actor stepped out at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

He rocked a red suit jacket and patent leather shoes.

Andrew last attended the Met Gala back in 2014, when he walked the carpet with then-girlfriend Emma Stone.

While it doesn’t look like Andrew and Emma ran into each other on the carpet this year, the former couple have only said nice things about each other since the breakup!

FYI: Andrew is wearing Tom Ford.

Just Jared on Facebook
andrew garfield 2018 met gala red carpet 01
andrew garfield 2018 met gala red carpet 02
andrew garfield 2018 met gala red carpet 03
andrew garfield 2018 met gala red carpet 04
andrew garfield 2018 met gala red carpet 05
andrew garfield 2018 met gala red carpet 06
andrew garfield 2018 met gala red carpet 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Andrew Garfield, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr