Andrew Garfield Looks Sharp at Met Gala 2018!

Andrew Garfield looked so handsome while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 34-year-old actor stepped out at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

He rocked a red suit jacket and patent leather shoes.

Andrew last attended the Met Gala back in 2014, when he walked the carpet with then-girlfriend Emma Stone.

While it doesn’t look like Andrew and Emma ran into each other on the carpet this year, the former couple have only said nice things about each other since the breakup!

FYI: Andrew is wearing Tom Ford.