2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 5:28 pm

Angelina Jolie Is Producing a Biopic About Athlete Jim Thorpe!

Angelina Jolie has an exciting new project in the works!

The actress will be producing a movie called Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story based on the life of the renowned Native American athlete, according to Variety.

If you didn’t know, Jim won two Olympic gold medals back in 1912, and also played Major League Baseball and football, helping to found what would become the NFL.

Martin Sensmeier is set to both executive produce and star as Jim.

“I’m honored to be working on this project. I have had the privilege of spending time with Bill Thorpe, and will be listening to and guided by the Tribes and the Thorpe family in the making of this film,” Angelina said of the project.
    Great news! Should be an interesting take on an important part of American history. 👏🏼