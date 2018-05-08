Anne Hathaway & Frances McDormand Switch It Up at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Frances McDormand and Anne Hathaway rocked not one, but two different looks on Monday night (May 7) in celebration of the 2018 Met Gala!

The 35-year-old Ocean’s 8 star and the 60-year-old Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress both slipped into something more casual from their red carpet looks to hit up Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Mark Hotel.

Anne was accompanied by her husband Adam Shulman at the party after they both hit the red carpet at the main event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and was hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.