2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 1:37 am

Ansel Elgort Reunites with Shailene Woodley at Met Gala 2018!

Ansel Elgort is dapper in his tuxedo while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 24-year-old actor reunited with Shailene Woodley at the event and it’s make our hearts flutter. The stars played brother and sister in the Divergent movies and they played a couple in the hit film The Fault in Our Stars. They even wore the same designer to the event!

FYI: Ansel is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label black and purple velvet dinner jacket and black tuxedo pant. Shailene is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection custom metallic leather mini dress, over-the-knee boots, and bag.
