Anya Taylor-Joy, Laura Harrier & Ella Purnell Look Stunning at Met Gala 2018!

Anya Taylor-Joy, Laura Harrier and Ella Purnell showed their style while stepping out at the 2018 Met Gala!

The trio all hit the carpet at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

While Anya looked gorgeous in gold with an ornate headpiece, Ella looked lovely in lace and Ella looked super chic in a black and white dress.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Laura is wearing Louis Vuitton. Ella is wearing Chanel.