Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 3:21 am

Anya Taylor-Joy, Laura Harrier & Ella Purnell Look Stunning at Met Gala 2018!

Anya Taylor-Joy, Laura Harrier & Ella Purnell Look Stunning at Met Gala 2018!

Anya Taylor-Joy, Laura Harrier and Ella Purnell showed their style while stepping out at the 2018 Met Gala!

The trio all hit the carpet at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya Taylor-Joy

While Anya looked gorgeous in gold with an ornate headpiece, Ella looked lovely in lace and Ella looked super chic in a black and white dress.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Laura is wearing Louis Vuitton. Ella is wearing Chanel.

Just Jared on Facebook
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 01
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 02
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 03
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 04
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 05
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 06
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 07
anya taylor joy 2018 met gala red carpet 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Anya Taylor Joy, Ella Purnell, Laura Harrier, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr