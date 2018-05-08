Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Skipped Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Curly Hair for Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Curly Hair for Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Blake Lively is showing off her fabulous curls!

The 30-year-old actress stepped out for Versace‘s 2018 Met Gala After Party on Monday (May 7) in New York City and she let her hair down after the event’s red carpet earlier in the evening! She posed for photos with makeup artist and guru Charlotte Tilbury at the party.

Blake was also seen hitting up Rihanna‘s after party at Up & Down nightclub that same evening.

Blake‘s hubby Ryan Reynolds was not in attendance at the Met Gala this year because he’s doing press for his upcoming movie Deadpool 2.
