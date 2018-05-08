Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018

Cardi B's Entourage Under Investigation for Alleged Attack on Man At Met Gala 2018

Cardi B's Entourage Under Investigation for Alleged Attack on Man At Met Gala 2018

The NYPD confirmed that there’s an investigation happening after reports that someone in Cardi B‘s entourage attacked a man trying to get an autograph at the 2018 Met Gala.

“It looks like someone in her entourage intervened and pushed and punched the victim to the ground,” a police spokesperson told Buzzfeed News.

People notes that the autograph seeker was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries. Police are looking to interview the men involved in the attack, and not Cardi B or her fiance, Offset.

You can see a video of the alleged attack at TMZ.
Photos: Getty
