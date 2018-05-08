Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Ava Duvernay & Lea Seydoux Attend Cannes Jury Photo Call

Kristen Stewart, Ava Duvernay, Cate Blanchett, and Lea Seydoux snap a picture together at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury photo call on Tuesday (May 8) in Cannes, France.

The actresses and director were also joined by fellow jurors Chinese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burundian singer Khadja Nin and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The night before, Kristen and Cate stepped out to attend a jury dinner.

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicks off TODAY (May 8). Stay tuned to Just Jared for all the latest updates!

FYI: Cate is wearing Aquazurra shoes and Andy Wolf Eyewear glasses. Kristen is wearing Chanel. Ava is wearing Malone Souliers shoes. Lea is wearing Louis Vuitton.