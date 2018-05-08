Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 5:58 pm

Cate Blanchett Talks #MeToo Impact on Cannes Film Festival 2018

Cate Blanchett Talks #MeToo Impact on Cannes Film Festival 2018

Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett wear black gowns to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony held at the Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 8) in Cannes, France.

The actresses were joined by fellow jury members Ava Duvernay, Lea Seydoux, Khadja Nin, Chang Chen, Robert Guédiguian and Andrey Zvyagintsev.

Cate is serving as this year’s jury president and she opened up about how the #MeToo movement would affect the festival this year.

“Is [#MeToo] going to have a direct impact on films in competition this year?” she said at the jury photo call that day, via Vanity Fair. “Or six, nine months on? Not specifically . . . the women here are not here because of their gender. They are here because of the quality of work. And we will be assessing them as filmmakers, as we should be.”

FYI: Cate is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé gown. Kristen is wearing a Chanel dress and jewelry with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Photos: Getty
