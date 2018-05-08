Chinese Models Ming Xi & Liu Wen Wow at Met Gala 2018!

Ming Xi and Liu Wen make their epic entrances on the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The Chinese models are frequent attendees of the gala and they both looked amazing this year.

Ming stunned in a purple Prabal Gurung gown and Tasaki jewelry while Liu wore a Michael Kors Collection crimson-and-gold bullion-embroidered double-crepe-sablé gown with a gold snakeskin clutch and gold snakeskin sandals.

Also in attendance at the event were models Winnie Harlow and Karen Elson and fashionistas Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne.

FYI: Winnie is wearing Tommy Hilfiger with Stuart Weitzman shoes, Bulgari jewelry, and a Brittny Wood headpiece. Karen is wearing Michael Kors Collection. Poppy is wearing Michael Kors Collection. Alexa is wearing an ALEXACHUNG bespoke dress, bag and scrunchie with Buccellati jewelry.