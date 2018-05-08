Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 4:29 am

Chinese Models Ming Xi & Liu Wen Wow at Met Gala 2018!

Chinese Models Ming Xi & Liu Wen Wow at Met Gala 2018!

Ming Xi and Liu Wen make their epic entrances on the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The Chinese models are frequent attendees of the gala and they both looked amazing this year.

Ming stunned in a purple Prabal Gurung gown and Tasaki jewelry while Liu wore a Michael Kors Collection crimson-and-gold bullion-embroidered double-crepe-sablé gown with a gold snakeskin clutch and gold snakeskin sandals.

Also in attendance at the event were models Winnie Harlow and Karen Elson and fashionistas Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne.

FYI: Winnie is wearing Tommy Hilfiger with Stuart Weitzman shoes, Bulgari jewelry, and a Brittny Wood headpiece. Karen is wearing Michael Kors Collection. Poppy is wearing Michael Kors Collection. Alexa is wearing an ALEXACHUNG bespoke dress, bag and scrunchie with Buccellati jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 01
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 02
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 03
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 04
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 05
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 06
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 07
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 08
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 09
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 10
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 11
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 12
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 13
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 14
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 15
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 16
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 17
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 18
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 19
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 20
ming xi liu wen met gala 2018 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Alexa Chung, Karen Elson, Liu Wen, Met Gala, Ming Xi, Poppy Delevingne, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr